Evins Communications Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Teuwen Communications

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evins Communications (Evins), a New York-based public relations agency with four decades of experience and success marketing iconic lifestyle brands, announced that it has acquired Teuwen Communications (Teuwen). Teuwen, named a Top 10 Wine and Spirits PR Agency in the US by Meininger's Wine Business International, brings additional and sophisticated capabilities, creativity and knowledge to an already thriving agency practice. The acquisition will accelerate Evins' commitment to providing clients with leading PR and marketing campaigns that win consumer, trade and media hearts and minds while delivering business value.

"Teuwen's expertise will help us to scale our practice by marrying their extensive food, wine, and spirits knowledge with our decades of brand-building proficiency," said Mathew Evins, Chairman, Evins Communications. "Their impressive track record and reputation among brands, wine regions, media and trade professionals demonstrates the depth of their prowess and passion, making them a natural addition to the agency."

Since its inception in 1987, Evins has created at the intersection of communications, culture and community, developing a reputation for impactful work. The agency philosophy is rooted in the belief that hospitality is an ethos transcending an industry and that personal, culturally relevant experiences is what drives brand building and makes the world a more welcoming place.

"Teuwen is excited to join Evins, and contribute to the dynamic work they do, as well as to help continue the forward momentum of the agency," said Stephanie Teuwen, President and Co-Founder, Teuwen Communications. "We possess a similar approach to hospitality and long-term goals and relationships, and our shared resources will benefit the development of both agencies' clients."

For nearly 30 years, Teuwen's creative, compelling and dynamic campaigns have captivated audiences across the country, and the agency was recognized by PR News as an Agency Elite Top 100. Teuwen's client roster features wine regions such as Wines of Alsace and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, along with clients such as the Cognac Board (BNIC) and Château La Coste.

About Evins Communications

Evins Communications has had its finger on the pulse of the marketplace for over 35 years. With an established reputation for providing strategic counsel and utilizing data and market insights, Evins transforms brand potential into performance. The Agency has forged enduring client partnerships, with an average tenure of more than eight years, nearly three times the industry average. Based in New York, Evins' forward-thinking and inspired public relations campaigns have created conversation, built communities and delivered results for some of the world's most iconic brands as well as those destined to join them. To learn more about Evins please visit http://www.evins.com.

About Teuwen Communications

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results. To learn more please visit http://www.teuwen.com.

