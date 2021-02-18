EVINS Communications Receives Top Honor In LUXlife 2020 Hospitality Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVINS Communications, an award-winning brand marketing communications agency, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the LUXlife 2020 Hospitality Award for Best Luxury Brand Engagement Consultancy in the United States. The awards, presented by premium lifestyle publication LUXlife Magazine, recognize firms that have worked tirelessly throughout the year to achieve industry leading success, client satisfaction and market growth. The announcement was made by the Agency's Chairman, Mathew Evins.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious recognition, especially following an unprecedented year of adversity, challenges and hardships the world-over," said Mr. Evins. "This award is a testament and a tribute to the exceptional and heroic efforts our talented team who, despite the difficulties, disruptions and tragedies caused by the pandemic, were able to transform adversity into opportunity, making a consequential contribution to the Agency and its clients. With many exciting new initiatives in the works, we look forward to achieving continued success in the year ahead."

Out of all nominees considered for the Luxury Brand Engagement Consultancy category, EVINS is the only agency to receive the honor. "As 2020 was an especially tough year for the hospitality industry, we set out to support and reward those key individuals who have gone above and beyond for their customers and clients in such unprecedented times," said Steve Simpson, Senior Awards Executive of LUXlife.

The award comes as EVINS prepares to usher in a new era by strategically evolving its brand and capabilities, as well as further differentiating its philosophy and methodology. In the coming months, EVINS will launch a new website, overhaul its social networks and initiate a thought-leadership content engine as a part of its updated mission and vision.

With over 30 years of experience, EVINS is consistently recognized for its creative excellence, strategic planning and tactical execution for some of the world's most prestigious brands. EVINS recently welcomed a handful of new accounts, including luxury ski brand Bomber, Double Cross Vodka, leading matchmaking firm Selective Search, and gourmet retailer Schaller & Weber. These new clients join EVINS' extensive roster across Food, Wine and Spirits, Travel & Hospitality, and Lifestyle & Wellbeing, including Colgin Cellars, DUX, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Jet Linx Aviation, Laphroaig, Maker's Mark, National Limousine Association, Octave and The Fifth Avenue Hotel.

About EVINS Communications

EVINS is an award-winning brand marketing communications and public relations firm specializing in the premium, prestige and luxury sectors. The Agency encompasses four practice areas including Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle & Wellbeing, and Travel & Hospitality, and specializes in developing integrated multi-platform campaigns and programs.

EVINS is consistently recognized for providing consummate business strategic counsel, transforming brand potential into brand performance. Known for its exceptional creativity, strategies and tactics, EVINS utilizes compelling brand activations, immersive content and experiential programming, event embedding and brand placement, media and influencer engagement, thought leadership and authority positioning, strategic brand collaborations and partnerships, that catalyze and enhance brand resonance, brand engagement and brand advocacy, as well as make a beneficial, consequential and transcendent contribution to the development, growth and success of a client's business.

Since its founding in 1987, EVINS has played an invaluable role in the development and growth of such icons, innovators and pioneers including American Express, Colgin Cellars, Departures Magazine, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Inspirato, Jet Linx Aviation, The Knickerbocker Hotel, The Lanesborough, The Lowell, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotel & Resorts and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection amongst many others. In 2020, EVINS was chosen as a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel.

As Chairman of EVINS Communications, Mathew Evins leads the efforts in the luxury and prestige sectors, with specialist expertise in travel and hospitality. Mathew serves on several travel and hospitality industry boards, including Luxury Travel Exchange International, ULTRA Luxury Exchange, the International Hotel Investment Forum and the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA). Mathew has also contributed to numerous industry publications and business media including Elite Traveler and HOTELS Magazine.

About LUXlife

Published quarterly, LUXlife Magazine informs readers on all aspects of high-end lifestyle, including the finest, food and drink, hotels and resorts, health and beauty, automotive, jewelry, art and technology from around the world.

