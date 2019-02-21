Evisions Builds Upon Its Higher Education Knowledge with the Hiring of James Buxton

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisions, Inc., the most trusted provider of software solutions and services for higher education, announced today that James Buxton joined the company as an advisor to its client and product teams, and as an account representative to its clients. He comes to Evisions directly from the higher education industry, where he gained first-hand understanding and practical insight into the responsibilities and challenges routinely faced by higher education professionals.

"Evisions is excited to join forces with James," said Brian Stevens, vice president of sales and marketing at Evisions. "With over 13 years of experience in higher education, coupled with his desire to scale the positive impact he had at one college to many more schools, James is uniquely qualified to further strengthen Evisions depth of higher education knowledge that allows us to serve our clients so well."

Prior to joining Evisions, Buxton spent 13 and a half years working at Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama. Progressing from Academic Advisor to Director of Articulation to Registrar, he was able to impact students first-hand. Among his accomplishments was helping the college more than double its graduation rate over a four-year span.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be working for the best company in the business," explained Buxton. "Evisions has always held a special place in my heart. In my previous roles, from Academic Advisor to Registrar, I relied heavily on Argos to perform daily tasks, reporting, and to be innovative in my operations. Our college also used FormFusion and IntelleCheck to seamlessly run business processes. All combined, Evisions was part of our institution's DNA, and I look forward to bringing my passion, energy, and love of higher education to help create just as much success for so many more colleges and universities."

About Evisions, Inc.:

Evisions develops innovative, easy-to-use software solutions that help higher education administration professionals work more efficiently. Focused exclusively on the needs of colleges and universities, Evisions solutions simplify workflows, eliminate manual and redundant processes, and increase productivity through greater efficiency. Evisions solutions include Argos, IRIS, IntelleCheck and FormFusion; and every solution is backed by Evisions superior support services and a commitment to customer success. Learn more and join our conversations at Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

