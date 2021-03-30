eVisit Named Solo Leader by Independent Research Firm in Virtual Care Platforms for Digital Health Evaluation

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leader in SaaS telehealth solutions, announced today that its eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care Platform has been named the solo Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms for Digital Health, Q1 2021.

eVisit was evaluated in The Forrester Wave™ based on 28 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. In the evaluation, eVisit received the highest possible scores in 13 criteria including: Clinical Data Interoperability; Scalability; Security; Performance Analytics; Clinician Experience Measurement; Routing; Extended Care Team; Multi-Party Sessions; Vision; Roadmap; Market Approach; Performance; and Customer Success.

According to Forrester's evaluation, "eVisit leads with a streamlined clinician experience, making virtual care highly scalable," and, "eVisit nails the platform side with its robust clinical interoperability, differentiated UI, and strong support for billing and reimbursement processes."

The report also cites, "eVisit, known for its configurable virtual healthcare workflow platform…enables clinicians and patients to connect over multiple modalities…" and, "eVisit's strategy is solid: It has been successful in empowering care delivery, improving customer experiences and health outcomes, and driving growth for its clients — as demonstrated by its new patient acquisition and retention rates, reduction of readmissions, and net patient revenue."

The Forrester report also said, "Reference clients rated the vendor's roadmap, partnerships, and transparency highly. eVisit is a strong fit for large health systems and clinic networks that require robust, configurable workflow capabilities."

According to Bret Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder, eVisit, "We are tremendously proud that Forrester Research recognized eVisit Enterprise as the Leader in The Forrester Wave™. We've been dedicated to simplifying healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere with a laser focus on and devotion to the success of our customers, many of which are among the largest hospitals and health systems in the U.S. We believe this recognition by Forrester is a powerful third-party testament that the eVisit platform is hitting the mark, and we will look forward to continuing to lead the way in virtual care – guided by our vision and in partnership with our customers – going forward."

Miles Romney, CTO, Co-Founder and on-staff futurist for eVisit, said "For a lot of companies this would be an arrival; however, eVisit's vision and trajectory takes us beyond remote care into many other compelling healthcare dimensions. Being recognized as the leader in this report by an independent organization like Forrester is an exciting milestone along our journey. We want to thank the Forrester team and all our customers who participated in this rigorous analysis of our eVisit Enterprise platform."

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit is helping healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Recent additional industry recognition also includes eVisit being named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get a complimentary copy of the Gartner report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

