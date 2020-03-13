eVisit Partners With MomDoc, the Largest OB/GYN in Arizona, to Bring Virtual Visits to Arizona Women

MESA, Ariz., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MomDoc has selected eVisit to enable virtual care services for its Arizona patients. MomDoc Virtual Visits allow patients to meet with their MomDoc provider using a computer or mobile device. MomDoc Virtual Visits will launch Spring 2020.

"At MomDoc, we care for women throughout every stage of life by providing convenient care including early morning, lunchtime, evening, and Saturday appointments," said Dr. Brittany Stam, an OB/GYN physician with MomDoc. "Adding virtual care to our offerings lets us expand that access to care by reducing patient drive time, wait times, and time away from work or home. In addition, virtual care is an ideal solution for reducing patient exposure to viruses like COVID-19 by treating patients at home."

In this age of convenience, and concern of communicable diseases, virtual visits will benefit patients interested in increased access to care. MomDoc was the first OB/GYN in Arizona to offer 3D and 4D Live Motion Ultrasound. They continue a tradition of using the latest technology, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery, to provide contemporary obstetrical and gynecological care for women. Virtual visits will benefit all patients, particularly pregnant patients who have been prescribed bed rest, live in rural areas or are at higher risk for complications and cannot easily attend an in-person appointment.

"We're excited to partner with MomDoc, an organization known for their innovation in women's care," said Bret Larsen, CEO at eVisit. "With eVisit, MomDoc can deliver care more efficiently while improving access and convenience for their patients in Arizona."

About MomDoc

MomDoc provides care for women throughout every stage of life. Pregnancy or birth control, heavy periods or menopause, regular well-woman and checkups or complicated issues, MomDoc provides comfortable and convenient care. Current and new patients can schedule appointments for early morning, daytime, evening, and Saturdays. Patients can call today and be seen today! Visit MomDoc.com for more information.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit helps more than 200 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com.

