eVisit to Showcase Virtual Care Solutions for Large-Scale Hospitals and Health Systems at HIMSS21

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For its inaugural showing at this year's HIMSS Conference, Aug. 9-13 in Las Vegas, eVisit will showcase its industry-leading eVisit Enterprise Virtual Care platform specifically designed for large-scale hospitals and health systems, and the firm's Virtual Care Maturity Model™, a unique operational excellence and benchmarking program.

"We are pleased to join this remarkable forum where the greatest minds in healthcare and healthtech come together to share the latest innovations, ideas, insights, key learnings and best practices across a broad range of the healthcare information and technology ecosystem," said Miles Romney, CTO, co-founder and on-staff futurist, eVisit.

Romney added: "With the event's 'Be the Change' theme, topics like AI, the consumerization of healthcare and proactive care and our mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere, eVisit fits perfectly in this forum with our industry-leading Virtual Care platform as named by Forrester and Gartner, and our Virtual Care Maturity Model aimed at helping HCO leaders advance and accelerate their remote care programs."

Those attending HIMSS 2021 can plan to stop by eVisit's booth (#4448) to learn more about how eVisit is simplifying healthcare delivery with its industry-leading Virtual Care platform, consultative approach and distinct Virtual Care Maturity Model™, an operational excellence program that includes a benchmarking system, educational programs, and workshops across six foundational outcome areas in Virtual Care.

The eVisit Virtual Care platform is helping large-scale HCOs such as Banner Health, Texas Health Resources, Envision Healthcare, and Concentra, among others, deploy successful remote Virtual Care programs that are enabling providers to easily connect with patients to reduce costs, enhance clinical efficiencies, boost revenue and drive population health in communities across the U.S.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model™, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

