Evisort Becomes First AI-Native CLM Company to Achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evisort , the no-code contract intelligence platform loved by legal, procurement and sales operation teams worldwide, is the only AI-native CLM company to achieve International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 and 27701 certifications, demonstrating the company's dedication to state of the art security, privacy and compliance.

Evisort is at the cutting edge of data privacy as the only AI-native CLM company to be certified for both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. The company has also held SOC 2 Type 2 certification since 2019.

ISO 27001 is an international standard that helps organizations manage information asset security, providing a framework for implementing a management system to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of all corporate data. ISO 27701, the newest and most rigorous standard, specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a privacy information management system that complies with a wide array of international privacy regulations, including the GDPR and CCPA.

"As an industry leader in data protection, Evisort supports our customers in addressing security and privacy challenges in addition to empowering strategic business decisions," said Jonathan Price, Director of Security at Evisort. "These certifications provide additional peace of mind for users, which is critical in a time of constantly changing threats and regulatory requirements."

Druva is the industry's leading SaaS platform for data resilience and is the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. The company partnered with Evisort to streamline its contract lifecycle management processes and provide immediate value to its business.

"We work tirelessly to achieve the highest level of security excellence for our customers and expect our partners to have the same level of commitment," said Jung-Kyu McCann, Chief Legal Officer, Druva. "By achieving these certifications, we are confident in Evisort's ability to meet our rigorous security standards, and we are excited to see how the company continues to strengthen its capabilities and bring value to Druva in the future."

Evisort is continuing to innovate in the customer experience with market-leading product functionality, including advanced analytics, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, multi-language capabilities, and an expanded intelligent clause library for more efficient contract drafting and more confident negotiation. Additionally, former host of OpsStars podcast and industry leader Rachael McBrearty now serves as Evisort's chief customer officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience developing customer strategies, designing brand-enhancing experiences and running customer insights and operations.

The company also hosted its biannual Customer Advisory Board meeting recently. Representatives from Bank of New York Mellon, Microsoft, Netapp, Western Union, and more provided their perspectives and feedback to Evisort executives.

For more on Evisort's security practices, visit https://www.evisort.com/platform/security .

Evisort is the leading transformative business solution for contract lifecycle management and analysis. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) trained on 11M+ contracts and billions of data points, Evisort's technology parses the nuanced context and meaning of legal language and helps operational teams scale faster, reduce costs, and deliver greater business impact. Evisort is the first AI-native CLM company to achieve ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications in addition to SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company supports legal, finance, sales, procurement and IT organizations around the globe. For more information, visit www.evisort.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

