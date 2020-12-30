Evocative Art Projection To Illuminate Iconic Downtown Atlanta Fountain on New Year's Eve

ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome 2021, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E Atlanta) have commissioned a special projection artwork by local artist Kris Pilcher to debut on New Year's Eve on the Woodruff Park International Peace Fountain water wall.

Pilcher's piece, "Perseverance," will be featured alongside projection artwork installations by Amelia Carley, NNEKKAA, and Joseph Peragine that are part of the PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park temporary exhibition curated by Dashboard.

PRISM: Winter Lights also features three light-based, landmark sculptures by MaDora Frey, Jason Sweet, and Ellex Swavoni installed on the park's main lawn. View the PRISM: Winter Lights exhibit guide here.

"Perseverance is a digital monument to the people of the second decade of the 21st century," said Pilcher. "We have survived a struggle unlike any in our lifetimes, and perseverance is a message of hope that we may break our confinement and close the distance between us in the New Year. This is a series of advanced particle generation and computer rendering techniques used to turn the numbers 2021 into alive and dynamic digital ephemera."

"Perseverance" will be on display December 31 through January 10. All other PRISM artwork will remain on display through January 31. Projection mapping artwork runs daily from sunset to 10:00 p.m. The park and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Park patrons are reminded that physical distance must be maintained between them and anyone outside of their party and are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidelines for visiting parks.

For more information about PRISM and Woodruff Park, including park hours and directions, visit www.WoodruffPark.com.

PRISM: Winter Lights at Woodruff Park is made possible through the generosity of Delta Air Lines. Additional support has been provided by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta, and the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation.

Dashboard is an award-winning experimental art company that transforms space with art and imagination. For more information about Dashboard, visit dashboard.us .

Woodruff Park is a 6-acre park in the geographic center of Atlanta. Located at the crossroads of commerce, government, and education, it is natural gathering space for a diverse cross-section of Atlantans and visitors. Through a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Atlanta, the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) maintains stewardship of Woodruff Park. ADID is responsible for the park's daily upkeep and programming, as well as securing and implementing funding for future development. | www.woodruffpark.com

Established in 2017 by Atlanta City Council legislation, Arts & Entertainment Atlanta (A&E Atlanta) is a neighborhood activation and economic development project for Downtown Atlanta. A&E Atlanta fuses new media, local art, and performance with advertising to fund cultural and public space programming in the city's core. A&E Atlanta is managed by the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, charitable organization that strives to create a livable environment for Downtown Atlanta. | www.aeatlanta.com

SOURCE Central Atlanta Progress

Related Links

http://www.atlantadowntown.com

