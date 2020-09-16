Evofem Biosciences Announces Updated Date and Time for Fireside Chat at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that its virtual fireside chat at the 2020 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference will take place from 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 17, 2020. This is an adjustment from the previously announced date and time.

To access the live and archived webcast of this fireside chat, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, and select the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is also advancing EVO100 into a Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

