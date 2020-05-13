Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

Evofem Executive Team members will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4:15 pm – 4:40 pm EDT. A simultaneous live audio webcast will also be available.

The archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available following the presentation via the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, under the Investors section.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's lead product candidate, Phexxi™, is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of pregnancy. The investigational candidate EVO100 is being evaluated for prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) are trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

