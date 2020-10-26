Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced today that members of management will participate in a Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Culwell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Evofem Biosciences will be joined for the Roundtable by renowned women's reproductive health thought leader Patricia Cason, RN, MS, FNP-BC who will provide insights on the current birth control landscape and contraceptive counseling.

Ms. Cason is a family nurse practitioner, published author, and educator with a specialty in sexual and reproductive health. Ms. Cason has practiced for 38 years in a wide variety of clinical and academic settings and is a contracted consultant to training agencies, non-profits, and state departments of health across the United States. She is an editor of the 21st Edition of Contraceptive Technology for which she wrote a seminal chapter on reproductive goals and contraception counseling.

A live video webcast of the KOL Roundtable will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.evofem.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for three months.

In addition to the KOL Roundtable discussion, members of the Evofem management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website, virtualinvestorco.com, or by email to [email protected]. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

