Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Date Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Time 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT) Dial-in numbers (866) 503-5561 (U.S. toll-free) or (253) 336-2965 Conference ID 5884198 Webcast (live and archived) www.evofem.com under "Investors" or click here

The live webcast and related slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor page at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through Friday, August 7, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), conference ID 5884198. The webcast will be archived at https://evofem.investorroom.com/events.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only vaginal pH regulator approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is also advancing EVO100 into Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women.

Contact

Investor Relations

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences

[email protected]

O: (858) 550-1900 x167

M: (917) 673-5775

Media

Cara Miller

Evofem Biosciences

[email protected]

O: (858) 550-1900 x272

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.evofem.com

