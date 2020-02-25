Evogene to Attend in Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN.TA), a leading company in leveraging computational biology to design novel products for life-science-based industries including: human health, agriculture and industrial applications, announces today that Eran Kosover, CEO of AgPlenus, Evogene's subsidiary designing effective and sustainable crop protection products, will attend in the BofA 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference taking place February 26th – 27th at the Conrad in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Mr. Kosover will be participating in a panel discussion: "Potential disruption to crop chemical outlook" on the Wednesday, 26th of February 2020 at 09:15 AM.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Bank of America representative.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN, TASE: EVGN.TA) is a leading company in leveraging computational biology, to design novel products for life-science-based industries including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence while incorporating a deep understanding of biology, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform, to computationally design microbes, small molecules and genes as the core components for life-science products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus, a fully owned subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. is designing effective and sustainable crop protection products by leveraging predictive biology. The Company aims to develop crop protection products: herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and crop enhancers. AgPlenus has ongoing collaborations with industry leaders such as BASF and ICL. For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the appropriate securities authority. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

Evogene Investor Contact:

Rivka Neufeld

Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager

E: IR@evogene.com

T: +972-8-931-1940

US Investor Relations:

Joseph Green

Edison Group

E: jgreen@edisongroup.com

T: +1-646-653-7030

Laine Yonker

Edison Group

E: lyonker@edisongroup.com

T: +1-646-653-7035

SOURCE Evogene

Related Links

http://www.evogene.com

