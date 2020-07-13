Evolent Health Named on Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020 by Parity.org

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement and representation. These companies have made a significant commitment to the advancement of women.

"We are honored to be included on Parity.org's list of Best Companies for Women to Advance," said Evolent Health Chief Talent Officer Dave Thornton. "We want to foster a workplace where people of all genders, ethnicities and backgrounds are respected, treated fairly and embraced for their authenticity. We are proud to make this list because it directly reflects the focus we've placed on ensuring equity for the immensely talented women who contribute to our company's success."

Evolent has demonstrated its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace through several initiatives over the past several years. Evolent's most recent Diversity and Inclusion Annual Report indicated that from 2018-2020, Evolent increased female representation in leadership by five points, growing from 39% to 44%. Evolent also takes several measures to ensure fairness in our hiring, promotion and reward process to ensure a truly equitable work environment.

"We are thrilled to announce the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020," said Parity.org founder and CEO Cathrin Stickney. "These companies are examples of commitment and intentionality in leveling the playing field for women and paving the way for them to succeed and advance their careers, making gender parity at the top levels possible. The efforts they have undertaken are not just worth recognizing, they are worth emulating. We hope that more companies will follow their lead and take similar actions to pave the way for the women in their organization to advance."

Companies that made the 2020 list share several common best practices that are significant in helping women balance work and home life, including work-from-home or telecommute options (95%), flexible working hours (84%) and equal paid family leave for men and women (76%). Companies who made the list were also very likely to measure and report on gender parity to the Executive team (97%) and/or Board of Directors (70%).

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business. For more details, visit www.parity.org/the-list.

