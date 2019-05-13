Evolent Health to Host Investor and Analyst Day on May 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced it will host its fourth annual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in New York City.

Evolent's Investor and Analyst Day will be available via live audio webcast. An audio file will be archived on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.evolenthealth.com following the event.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact evolent@westwicke.com or call 443.450.4189.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com .

