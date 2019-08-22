Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Williams, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. EST . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

on at . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/. Mr. Williams, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. EST .

on at . Mr. Blackley, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. EST .

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

443.213.0500

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com

SOURCE Evolent Health

Related Links

http://www.evolenthealth.com

