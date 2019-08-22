Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aug 22, 2019, 10:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a company providing an integrated value-based care platform to the nation's leading provider and payer organizations, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Frank Williams, President and Co-Founder Seth Blackley, Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Executive Vice President, Corporate Performance Nicky McGrane will participate in upcoming investor conferences.
- Mr. Williams, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. EST. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.
- Mr. Williams, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:05 a.m. EST.
- Mr. Blackley, Mr. Johnson and Mr. McGrane will present at the Morgan Stanley 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. EST.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health partners with leading provider and payer organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care and under full-risk arrangements. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent partners with more than 35 health care organizations to actively manage care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations. With the experience to drive change, Evolent confidently stands by a commitment to achieve results. For more information, visit evolenthealth.com.
Contacts:
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
443.213.0500
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@evolenthealth.com
SOURCE Evolent Health
