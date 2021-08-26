Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET . A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the 2021 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET .

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Chelsea Griffin

919.817.8045

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolent Health

