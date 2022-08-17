Evolution Academy Charter School Receives A Rating for District

Evolution Academy Beaumont Receives A Rating for the Third Time in a Row

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced the 2021-2022 state accountability A-F ratings and Evolution Academy Charter School District received an A rating, with an overall score of 93. Evolution Academy Beaumont received an A Rating for the third consecutive rating period with a score of 97. Evolution Academy Houston received an A Rating with a score of 94, while Evolution Academy Richardson made great strides in obtaining a B Rating, with a score of 86. In addition to receiving an A District Rating, Evolution Academy Charter School also earned an A in financial accountability, earning a Superior FIRST Accountability Rating.

This is the first time in three years that the TEA has announced accountability ratings. Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting struggles that schools have faced. Schools and districts are still graded on three criteria: student achievement, student progress and how well the school is closing its learning gaps.

Student achievement and progress weigh the most and STAAR results are how the agency measures progress. Students are tested on different subjects: reading, math, science and social students. All three campuses saw gains under the Student Achievement domain in the state's accountability system. The Student Achievement domain measures student performance on STAAR assessments; college, career, and military readiness (CCMR); and graduation rates.

The District earned an A in college, career and military readiness (CCMR), which is a priority as it enters its 20th school year, celebrates these ratings and is revitalized in its mission to help students achieve academic, social and career success.

Last month, along with TEA and Region 10 Education Service Center, Evolution Academy announced expansion of its new Community Health Worker (CHW) Certification as an option to help students prepare for the workforce as part of its College and Career Readiness requirements. This was the first year this program was offered to high school students and was done in partnership with Region 10. Fourteen Evolution Academy students completed the inaugural program. Earlier this year, Evolution Academy also announced its Early College High School program partnership with higher education partner Lamar Institute of Technology (LIT), to provide students with increased dual enrollment opportunities.

"We have worked hard and are happy with the progress on each of our campuses," said Cynthia Trigg, founder and superintendent of Evolution Academy Charter School District. "We are especially proud of our Richardson students and staff on achieving a B rating, which is a very difficult task for a charter school that serves drop-outs and at-risk students."

Evolution Academy is a public charter high school system and dropout recovery center. Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy offers one-on-one attention with a mix of traditional and computer-based instruction, which enables students to earn 2 or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The schools also offer multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields, including forklifting, food handling and business office specialist certifications. Evolution Academy offers a flexible school day schedule, where students can enroll in a four-hour morning or afternoon session.

To date, Evolution Academy has graduated more than 3000 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. Evolution Academy graduates have gone on to graduate from some of the top colleges and universities in the country, enlist in military service and embark on productive careers in the workforce. Evolution Academy has campuses in Richardson, Beaumont and Houston, Texas and has open enrollment year-round on all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org or visit one of the campuses to enroll in person.

