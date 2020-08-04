Evolution and Expansion of Therapies in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Tools and Reagents Market 2020-2024
Gene and cell therapy are emerging as important tools to treat human health. Techniques such as CAR-T therapy have emerged as key ways of treating many different types of cancers. The promise of gene therapy using technologies such as CRISPR is starting to be realized in clinical trials, and markets are scaling up to treat other diseases as well, particularly rare gene-based diseases. As these therapies are coming to the fore, a new market for tools to develop these therapies using standard methodologies is emerging. This report will cover what those tools are, how they impact the larger life science tools market, and how they will evolve over the next five years.
The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the market's cell and gene therapy tools such as GMP proteins, media, cell separation and activation reagents, viral and non-viral, cytokine release syndrome monitoring products, GMP antibodies, leukapheresis instrumentation, immunoassays (multiplex and singleplex) and bioreactors. This research analyzes each tool type, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are discussed. The report analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis, from both application and demand perspectives, in the major regions of the world.
The Report Includes:
- 77 data tables
- An overview of the global market for immunoassay-based cell and gene therapy tools, and reagents within the life sciences industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2017-2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information about in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), its background and importance of IVD testing
- Discussion on the prevalence of the infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments as drivers of immunoassay testing market
- Description of recent technologies such as chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIA), fluorescent immunoassays, multiplex assays, and rapid diagnostic technologies
- Evaluation of the market potential for immunoassay-based cell and gene therapy tools and reagents, current market size and market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading players engaged
- Patent review and new developments, R&D efforts, industrial changes with emphasis on recent investments, and current state of the immunoassay technology
- Company profiles of the key market participants, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva Life Sciences, Luminex Corp., Millipore Sigma, Thermo Fisher Scientific and STEMCELL Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Evolution and Expansion of Therapies
- Role for CRISPR?
- New Vectors, New Solutions
- Cell Therapy is Growing
- Payor Policy Proves Potential
- Coronavirus Crown?
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview: Beginnings and Current State of Cell and Gene Therapy
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Types of Cell and Gene Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Cell Therapy
- Common Equipment Used
- Industry Structure
- Major Companies and Market Share
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region
- Cell and Gene Therapy Equipment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 6 Government Regulations
- Scope of Regulations on Gene Therapy
- Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
- Media
- GMP Proteins and Antibodies
- Cell Therapy
- Leukapheresis
- Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy and the EMA
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
- Cell and Gene Therapy R&D
- Academia
- Industrial Changes
- Recent Investments
- Technology
- Current State of Technology
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Case Studies of Cell and Gene Therapy
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abcam
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Athersys Inc.
- Avrobio
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Cellgenix
- Cytiva Life Sciences
- Luminex Corp.
- Mesoblast Ltd.
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Organicell
- Quanterix
- Sartorius
- Stemcell Technologies
- Thermo Fisher
