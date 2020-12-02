Evolution Capital Partners Invests in Long-Term Care Services Provider

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") today announced that it has made a strategic growth investment in Health Technologies Incorporated ("HTI"). Based in St. Louis, Missouri, HTI provides online menu software programs, Registered Dietitian consulting, and training services to 3,000 long-term care facilities in 40 states. This is the second investment for the Cleveland-based private equity firm in its Fund IV.

HTI, also doing business as www.DiningRD.com, focuses on providing customized menu solutions, training and Registered Dietitians to monitor the nutritional care of residents in long-term communities. With onsite and remote consultation, its dietitians ensure services are compliant with state and federal regulations.

"The team at Health Technologies is excited to work with Evolution Capital Partners and its network to accelerate the growth of the business as we have been envisioning for years," said Carol Sapp, HTI CEO. "As the U.S. population continues to age and the older adult segments move into various types of care facilities, HTI has tremendous growth potential as we facilitate the provision of nutritious and condition-appropriate food, as well as a more interesting and enjoyable eating experience for all residents."

Sapp, a Registered and Licensed Dietitian, has led the organization since its founding in 1994, when it was rolled out of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

"Carol Sapp and her team have a strategic plan to grow their business and we are very happy to be a part of that plan. HTI has validated and improved its business model over the past 25-plus years, increasing the health benefits and quality of life for long-term care residents," said Evolution Founding Partner Jeffrey Kadlic.

About Health Technologies Incorporated

Health Technologies Incorporated is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to long-term care communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. HTI's clients include long-term care communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. www.DiningRD.com

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity firm that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies generating at least $500,000 of EBITDA. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamentals methodology. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

