Evolution Capital Partners Makes Growth Investment in Environmental Consulting Firm

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today its latest growth investment, EnviroScience Consultants, Inc. ("ECI"), an environmental consulting firm that provides a range of inspection and testing services to schools, property owners and healthcare institutions throughout the state of New York. Established in 1998, ECI is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York with locations in Long Island and Westchester County.

ECI represents the first investment for Evolution's Mainline Environmental, a new platform established for environmental testing and compliance companies. Businesses operating under the Mainline Environmental platform will focus on consulting, inspection, testing and monitoring, and remediation of lead, asbestos, mold and other contaminants for commercial customers in various industries.

"The environmental services industry is burgeoning with increased public health concerns, aging infrastructure and heightened attention being paid to 'green' initiatives. We are excited to partner with Glenn and his team at ECI to begin to capitalize on these trends and accelerate the growth of the business," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "In addition to providing resources and know-how to enhance ECI's business processes, we will also pursue complementary add-on acquisitions to further broaden its service offerings and geographic reach."

"EnviroScience Consultants is committed to providing dynamic solutions, accurate results and excellent support to its clients," said Glenn Neuschwender, P.G., EnviroScience Consultants' president. "The ECI team looks forward to working with Evolution Capital Partners and the future growth opportunities this partnership will facilitate."

EnviroScience Consultants Inc. is an environmental consulting firm that specializes in asbestos, environmental remediation, lead related issues, indoor air quality, subsurface investigations, construction inspection and testing services, occupational training and industrial hygiene. The firm offers consulting, design, laboratory and inspection services. www.envirohealth.org/

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

