Evolution Digital Launches eDM Android TV Device Management Platform

Device management: Device information, online state, applications installed, location and storage

Device control: Device or group reboot, lock, unlock and factory reset

Device analytics: Full diagnostic information including, but not limited to, CPU temperature and utilization, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signal strength, network speed and response time, as well as RAM and ROM utilization

Device administration: API specification for all core eDM features, device group creation and provisioning, user/page authorities and settings

eDM also offers operator managed application (APK) update capabilities, allowing for easy and unlimited middleware-specific upgrades that do not require a full Android TV build and recertification. This advanced feature enables a more customized and fluid process for the operator to push new APK versions to specially designated devices and device groups.

"As the video landscape continues to evolve, Evolution Digital consistently seeks out new opportunities and advantages to better equip operators' toolkits," said Cash Hagen, COO. "eDM offers an unparalleled solution for operators to anticipate the needs of the consumer, rather than relying on reactive approaches like fielding unanticipated customer service calls. As consumers increasingly transition towards all-IP video solutions, eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, with eDM facilitate both enhanced customer satisfaction and streamlined OPEX, as operators can now avoid time and money spent towards truck rolls, equipment replacement and blind troubleshooting. We are happy today to announce eDM customers Midco, Blue Ridge and Service Electric Cablevision, and we look forward to announcing many more providers that are just as excited to join our eSTREAM 4K and eDM rosters."

To learn more about eDM Android TV and eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, please visit https://evolutiondigital.com/estream-4k/.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

