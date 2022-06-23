Evolution Health Group's blulava agency announces expanded technology offerings, digital services, and new team members

"blulava is leveraging its heritage in medical communications and infusing advanced analytics and creative strategies to provide clients with incredibly sophisticated solutions for healthcare brands," says Managing Partner Carolyn Vogelesang Harts. "This vision, combined with visionary leaders like Mr. Napolitano and Ms. Mickelberg, positions blulava to compete with the largest of the networked agencies."

blulava has expanded its 360|Connex® platform with the inclusion of 360|Dialogue®, a proprietary and integrated social analytics solution to measure HCP engagement and message penetration. In addition, blulava has launched 360|Collaboration®, which provides a compliant platform for KOLs to solicit input, collaborate, and provide messaging feedback on clinical presentations in real time. These 2 platforms add greater breadth to the already industry, leading speaker bureau and KOL management solutions within the 360|Connex® platform.

Jeffrey Freedman, blulava's Executive Vice President, rounds out blulava's unique vision by saying, "blulava is a creative force armed with data-science, cutting-edge technology, and laser-focused vision. We're here to build lasting human connections that transform each customer's journey, and to create meaningful impact for your business."

blulava was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY. More information about blulava offerings and services can be found at www.blulava.com

About Evolution Health Group, LLC

Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy

Evolution Medical Communications is featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine

Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada ; and London, England

Learn how you can partner with Evolution Health Group and blulava to reimagine your brand. Please contact:

Carolyn Vogelesang Harts

Managing Partner

Evolution Health Group

1 Blue Hill Plaza, 8th Floor

Pearl River, NY 10965

[email protected]

