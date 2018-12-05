Evolution LA Joins Forces with FanDuel on "Walk Away" Ad Campaign with Former NFL/ Buffalo Bills Cornerback Vontae Davis

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution LA edited FanDuel's latest hit commercial featuring former NFL Buffalo Bills Cornerback Vontae Davis as part of a campaign to promote the company's daily fantasy website.

The :30 second ad debuted during Thanksgiving on DIRECTV Sunday Ticket and NBCU properties, and is also running on digital, television and social media platforms. Davis recently retired from professional football during a game on the second week of the season.

The commercial promotes the gaming pastime known as daily fantasy on FanFuel, where players can pick a different team each week and quit previous choices. The ad's premise is that it's ok to "walk away" from their teams and remain engaged in fantasy football. Evolution worked closely with director Steve Giraldi and producer John Shepphird from the FanDuel group to edit this timely spot.

"Evolution is our ace-in-the hole post house," said Shepphird. "They consistently create amazing promotional content for the FanDuel Group including TVG, Betfair Casino, and Draft."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Paddy Power Betfair plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Evolution LA

Evolution LA produces work that breaks through the clutter and noise of today's media landscape. This full-service production company believes in engaging audiences and connecting with consumers in authentic and meaningful ways. It is the name studios, brands and celebrities turn to for original ideas and proven marketing strategies. Its clients are some of the most lucrative and well-regarded properties in entertainment and business. Evolution LA creates innovative campaigns with an expert team of in-house producers, directors and post-specialists who deliver creative campaigns and ensure projects run smoothly anywhere in the world.

SOURCE Evolution LA

