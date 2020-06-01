Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study provides a comprehensive overview of the new dimensions of travel which could have a major impact on the transportation landscape of the future. The report begins by introducing the current modes of transportation and the challenges associated with them.







The need for new modes of transportation and the key drivers for them are also discussed. The 3rd, 4th and 5th dimensions of travel are clearly defined along with the vehicles associated with each of them.



A section is dedicated to each of these dimensions of travel.Firstly, the 3rd dimension of travel is discussed, capturing the key players, analyzing the various stages of product development that each company is at, and the major application areas for the different vehicles in this dimension.



Secondly, the 4th dimension of travel is analyzed, capturing the various vehicles involved, the salient features of each including high-speed rail (HSR), Maglev trains, and Hyperloop. A snapshot of major companies in each of the 4th dimension modes and the active projects is captured. The study also discusses the infrastructure required by each mode of transport. Furthermore, the report also compares the various vehicles in the 4th dimension of travel in terms of speed, passenger carrying capacity, and application avenues. Thirdly, the study focuses on the 5th dimension of travel breaking it down into 3 categories, namely Suborbital, Orbital, and Deep Space Travel. These 3 categories are defined clearly followed by a list of the major companies involved in these areas of transportation. Furthermore, the infrastructure required for space tourism, key milestones, major investments in this space, and future missions are also discussed. The report then proceeds to undertake a comparative analysis of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel in terms of capital costs involved, ticket costs, ease of implementation, timeline, and application avenues. Finally, this study looks at how these new dimensions of travel will impact the transportation landscape of the future, including ushering in a zero era in transportation, new business models, a more effective public transportation system, and the rise of sustainable modes of transportation. The advent of new dimensions of travel poses a number of pertinent questions related to key 0new vehicle types, infrastructure required, application areas, and growth opportunities. Key Participants:

• Volocopter

• Ehang

• Aeromobil

• Terrafugia

• Lilium

• Kitty Hawk

• VRCO

• Vertical Aerospace

• Airbus

• Toyota

• Pal-V

• Shanghai Maglev

• TGV

• Eurostar

• Audi

• Porsche

• Hyundai

• Virgin Hyperloop One

• Hyperloop TT

• Transpod

• Zeleros

• Virgin Galactic

• Blue Origin

• SpaceX

• Boeing

• Space Adventures



