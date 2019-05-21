Evolution Research Group Names Davide Molho President and CEO and Lori Thievon Wright Chairman of the Board

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG) has appointed Davide Molho, D.V.M., as president and CEO.

Lori Thievon Wright, who held the position for the past five years, will transition to chairman of the board and will remain an active board member. She is a co-founder of the company.

ERG is a leading independent clinical research site company serving pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations and has expertise in early- and late-stage pediatric and adult neuroscience drug development.

Dr. Molho brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical services industry, most recently with Charles River Laboratories where he served as president and COO.

"ERG's customer-centric culture, extreme focus on quality and science, exceptional patient care, and high rate of employee engagement convinced me this is the right opportunity in which I can contribute to the success of clients developing new life saving drugs," Molho said.

"ERG has a solid foundation and tremendous ability to identify precisely the right patients for trials. I look forward to deepening this capability within existing therapeutic areas, expanding into new areas, and focusing on strategic growth."

"The past five years have been incredibly rewarding and I feel so fortunate to have had some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the industry join ERG during my tenure, culminating in Davide joining this month," Wright said. "The success of ERG has exceeded my wildest expectations and with Davide leading the strategy, I believe there is no limit to what this team can accomplish."

"Davide will continue the great leadership of the company as we pursue its next growth phase," ERG board member and partner at Linden Capital Partners, Michael Farah, said. "We commend Lori on building a world-class and market-leading organization, thank her for her years of dedication to ERG, and look forward to her continued involvement as chairman of the board."

About Evolution Research Group

Evolution Research Group, LLC comprises 13 wholly owned and operated clinical research units, and an established network of affiliated clinical research sites. ERG conducts a wide range of simple and highly complex trials in specialized populations, including those suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders, sleep disorders, addictions, acute and chronic pain, renal insufficiency, hepatic impairment, as well as normal healthy volunteers.

Learn more about ERG by visiting www.ergclinical.com

SOURCE Evolution Research Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ergclinical.com

