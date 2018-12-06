Evolutions Treatment Center Now Offers a Full Continuum of Care at Their New Miami Detox and Residential Treatment Center
Evolutions Treatment Center opened a new 25,000-square-foot detox center in Miami, which offers detox and residential treatment
17:15 ET
MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolutions Treatment Center offers a full continuum of care from inpatient detoxification and residential treatment to a variety of behavioral health outpatient services. Licensed and certified staff assess a client's specific needs and recommend the level of care that is most appropriate at the time of admission. Evolutions Treatment Center has been opened for five years and due to high demand, they just opened a new center in Miami. The new center offers 65 beds, private rooms, a movie theater, restaurant, spa room and game rooms.
Evolution's drug and alcohol addiction treatment program was created and is staffed by physicians, psychologists and addiction treatment professionals with expertise in clinical psychology, neuropsychiatry and medicine that helps with combating dependency.
Successful outcomes for patients are also important to Evolutions treatment staff. Patients are able to provide feedback during exit interviews and are contacted again at the one-week, one-month, three-month and six-month mark. A recent survey of 142 patients found that after the six-month mark, just more than 89 percent of patients had maintained abstinence and more than 81 percent had reported a better, improved quality of life.
"We care deeply about the quality of treatment and diverse treatment options we have available for our patients," says Dr. Jeffrey Huttman, CEO and licensed psychologist. "We aim to meet patients where they are and provide the care they need tailored to them. The success of our program and expanding demand for services led us to open this new facility in Miami so we are able to serve even more people with addiction and mental health challenges."
Programs range from one week to three months or longer depending upon individualized needs. Evolutions accepts insurance from more than 15 different insurance companies and are now fully in the Tricare network for veterans. For more information, visit EvolutionsTreatment.com. The facility also provides a video tour of the centers.
About Evolutions Treatment Center
Evolutions Treatment Center offers a full continuum of care and multiple levels of rehabilitation care for alcohol, drug and mental health difficulties. Their primary addiction treatment program revolves around a 30-day stay at their luxury addiction treatment center located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Miami. For more information, visit EvolutionsTreatment.com.
For more information:
Elisea Fenster
Elisea@evolutionstreatment.com
1-866-771-7091
Related Images
image1.jpg
image2.jpg
image3.jpg
image4.jpg
image5.jpg
image6.jpg
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z59tdNL5bE0
SOURCE Evolutions Treatment Center
Share this article