evolv Consulting Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of New Directors

ADDISON, Texas, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting announced the appointment of Matt Bieri, EVP & CIO of Tyler Technologies - and Paul Shultz, retired Slalom executive, as Advisory Board Directors.

The Dallas based firm, co-founded by Eric Neef, CEO and Mike Bogda, COO, aims to bring transparency to the industry. "Our business model is simple: the right people with the right experience at the right price," said Neef. "We've seen explosive growth over the past two years and have plans to expand into other major markets. This Advisory Board, with deep roots and experience, solidifies our position in the Management and Technology Consulting ecosystem."

Bieri joined Tyler in 2010 as CIO and was named the Large Corporate CIO of the year in February. He previously served as A.H. Belo Corporation's CIO, Before joining Belo, he held various executive roles including VP, global delivery for EDS, as well as CIO and CDO at The Feld Group, Computer Sciences Corporation and Raytheon.

Paul Shultz, formerly Executive Committee member and South Regional GM at Slalom. His priority will be helping guide the evolution of a people-centric consulting business. Eric and Mike were on Paul's leadership team for 8 years at Slalom. "We had a lot of fun starting in 2010 and I couldn't resist the chance to help them now." said Shultz. Paul has held executive positions at Protiviti, Hitachi, and Andersen Business Consulting.

"We're excited to welcome these two distinguished gentlemen to our board. The opportunity to surround ourselves with such an esteemed group of executives is an honor as we work to evolve the industry."

– Mike Bogda, COO

About evolv

evolv is a full-service management and technology consulting firm. Dedicated to bringing newer and better strategies to their clients, they cultivate an ego-free staff that takes personal pride in their clients' success. By keeping consultants local, focusing on their development, and prioritizing the needs of their customers, evolv creates lasting relationships with clients of all sizes.

Learn more about evolv at www.evolvconsulting.com/leadership

