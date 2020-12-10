Evolve Announces Inaugural Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Washington, DC-based coaching and organizational development firm Evolve announces their inaugural Board of Advisors. The Evolve Board consists of esteemed individuals with business experience and leadership expertise across multiple industries who will advise Evolve's leadership team on management, product and strategy issues.

Board advisors support the company by highlighting and co-developing areas of opportunity, sharing expertise and industry best practices, co-hosting conversations and providing concrete feedback so that Evolve's leadership team can more efficiently and effectively reach the objectives and key results of the organization.

"It's my great joy and honor to have the support of this prestigious group of advisors. They are not only talented and well connected but are also aligned with our core belief – that organizations flourish when human life flourishes at work," said Jill Barrett, Evolve CEO. "We are excited that our Board will help us better serve our clients in 2021 in ways that we haven't yet envisioned."

Members of Evolve's Inaugural Board of Advisors include:

"I'm thrilled to be part of Evolve's Board. I am passionate about people development and am always learning about new ways to improve individual and team performance levels," said Board Advisor Ali Qureshi. "It is the primary differentiator between firms competing in a crowded field."

The new year will bring new challenges as organizations assess the impact of a tumultuous 2020. Evolve's leadership along with the Board is positioned to support CEOs in their efforts to actively manage the energy of their workforces, cultivate a renewed team culture and expand their personal capacity to recharge their organizations after the crisis.

About Evolve

Evolve is a leading coaching and organizational development firm. Through a combination of new and proven solutions, world-class coaches and experiential programs, Evolve aims to unlock the human potential in every employee—regardless of level—which will boost organizational performance and enhance employee well-being. The importance of employee well-being cannot be overstated, as it drives retention, results and innovation.

Evolve's vision is that organizations everywhere are reinvigorated, sustained by an unparalleled investment in their people so that human life flourishes in the workplace. Navigating the current business climate is more complex than ever before, with conversations about employee engagement, inclusivity, resilience and well-being and the future of America's workforce at the forefront of top organizations. Evolve's suite of offerings and personalized approach can help leaders and teams tackle the challenges that block the road to success. To learn more, visit www.evolveimpact.com

Media Contact

Rachel Skolnick

[email protected]

215-380-8494

SOURCE Evolve Impact, LLC

Related Links

http://www.evolveimpact.com

