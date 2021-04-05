Evolve Expands Executive Team, Cites Record Growth

DENVER, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off 2021 with a 70% YoY increase in net booking value, Evolve continues to outperform the market as demand for vacation rentals remains high. On track for a banner year, the hospitality company plans to invest in and grow its team by an estimated 50% in 2021 through roles in customer experience, technology, and sales.

As evidence, Evolve recently hired Mara Castro as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Mara previously served as Head of Customer Experience at Warby Parker, where she led a team of 700+ team members during her 10-year tenure. She was the pioneering online retailer's very first employee, helping to build the company from its founder's apartment into the direct-to-consumer powerhouse it is today.

"The most important element of scaling our business is scaling the delivery of 5-star hospitality," says Brian Egan, Co-founder and CEO of Evolve. "Mara was the architect of the customer experience that served as the foundation of Warby Parker's renowned brand; I'm thrilled to partner with her as she propels us toward our vision of becoming the most trusted hospitality brand in vacation rental."

Taking a tech-enabled approach to vacation rental management, Evolve provides higher performance, more flexibility, and lower fees when compared to traditional offerings. Their disruptive 10% management fee (as compared to 30-50% rates charged by competitors) and proprietary dynamic pricing strategy have allowed Evolve listings to outperform an already booming vacation rental market. Popular short-term rental marketplaces Airbnb and Vrbo recently reported that their new hosts earned an average of $3,900 and $6,000 respectively during the first nine months of the pandemic. The average new Evolve homeowner earned $12,205.

"I'm proud to be part of an innovative, rapidly accelerating company that knows that at the end of the day it's all about how you make someone feel. We're focused on creating a culture that makes everyone feel welcome, whether that be Evolvers, homeowners, guests or partners. That, to me, is the definition of hospitality," says Mara.

For those interested in becoming part of a company that is redefining the industry, visit www.evolve.com for a full list of career openings and service information.

About Evolve:

Evolve is a hospitality company with a mission to make renting a vacation home easy for both guests and homeowners. We help guests rest easy knowing our homes are verified, our support is 24/7, and if their stay doesn't meet our standards, we'll make it right. We also make vacation rental stress-free for homeowners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to our industry-low 10% management fee. For more information, visit www.evolve.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Taylor

[email protected]

954-498-5752

SOURCE Evolve