Evolve IP and Pax8 Announce Partner Agreement to Provide Integrated Microsoft Teams and Cisco Voice Services

WAYNE, Pa., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of remote working cloud solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Pax8, the leader in cloud distribution, to provide Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice to their network of more than 10,000 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. The agreement enables MSPs to offer their clients a platform-level solution that natively integrates the best features of the world's leading collaboration service, Microsoft Teams, with the call control, reliability, and enterprise business services of the number one VoIP communications platform from Cisco.

"We're thrilled to join with Pax8 and its partner community to enable their clients to work anywhere," said Guy Fardone, CEO and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "We believe this represents a great opportunity for all as Microsoft Teams is, and will continue to be, the leading collaboration tool businesses want to deploy. By adding the reliability of integrated Cisco voice communications, Pax8 partners can provide significant value to their extensive base of clients that are already fully-invested in the Microsoft ecosystem."

The unique offering leverages Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and a platform-level integration of Cisco communications enabling seamless Teams collaboration with advanced voices services, including forwarding calls off network, crystal-clear voice quality, and a proven history of 99.999 reliability. The combination provides partners with all of the features their clients need to take advantage of Microsoft Teams, while also supporting the needs of non-Teams users and contact centers — ultimately making businesses and their employees more productive, mobile, and secure.

"Now more than ever, it is critical for partners to provide their clients with remote working flexibility," said Andrew Pryfogle, Chief Market Development Officer at Pax8. "Evolve Teams with Enterprise voice ensures that partners have access to the best features for collaboration, voice services, and features that are essential in today's working environment."

Below are key benefits of The Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice solution:

Native, Platform-Level Integration - Unlike apps or bots which can be used to loosely connect services, Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice is a platform-level solution ensuring users can fully-leverage all of the features of both Teams and Cisco voice. The integration not only improves reliability, it also alleviates the risks associated with relying on untested 3rd parties and unplanned updates made to browsers.

Work Anywhere™ – With Evolve IP, businesses can continue to run as they are today. All of the call control functions and advanced features businesses need, such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients, and more are fully enabled.

Gain availability and business continuity – Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a businesses' Teams solution or network go down, or should employees need to work remotely for an extended period of time, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are.

Flexible, Purpose-Built® deployments – Evolve Teams solutions are tailored for businesses including designing, deploying, and supporting environments that have both Teams and non-Teams users. All partners receive a dedicated project management team with Microsoft and Cisco voice expertise.

For partners interested in learning more about Evolve IP, please contact Pax8 at (855) 884-PAX8, email [email protected], or visit www.pax8.com.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company's technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

