Evolve IP and Tenfold Partner To Deliver Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Integrated With Leading CRM Solutions

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that its Microsoft Teams direct routing solution, which natively integrates Cisco enterprise voice services, now delivers leading CRM solutions directly to a user's Teams instance on any device. The solution, developed in partnership with Tenfold, the world's leading advanced computer telephony integration (CTI) company, ensures business users can work from anywhere, driving efficiency, mobility, and productivity gains for the enterprise.



The Evolve IP and Tenfold solution improves communications and greatly improves the customer experience by delivering key client and prospect data to users inside the native Teams application; speeding calls and providing critical information needed to build relationships. Additionally, users can click-to-dial from CRM records while inbound and outbound calls automatically open contact information, creating ease of use and a simple end user experience. The service operates efficiently without the need for 3rd party plugins or browser extensions.



Solution highlights include:

Automatically capture and logging of inbound and outbound interaction details in the CRM from any device

Reduced time looking for contact information and navigating to CRM applications

All major CRM services can be integrated with advanced options for Salesforce

Enhances team efficiency and improve customer satisfaction

Permits end users to work more collaboratively and collectively

Free of any hardware or software maintenance

Automatic updates for all devices regardless of location

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1GHO0FIC7E



"Microsoft Teams is the dominant collaboration tool used in midmarket and enterprise businesses and Evolve IP continues to innovate for our customers with the features end users want and need to do their jobs productively and securely. From business messaging (SMS / texting), to AI speech analytics, to CRM integrations, we continue to provide real value to enterprise businesses," said Scott Kinka, Chief Innovation Officer at Evolve IP. "Tenfold has been an incredible partner for Evolve IP and our combined efforts integrating Teams, Cisco VoIP, and the world's leading CRM tools will provide great value for our clients."



"We're excited about the partnership with Evolve IP and our combined ability to improve the remote work experience while also driving improved business results. This unique solution addresses a critical need in company communications, delivering a unified and integrated customer experience across the core technologies that drive and support revenue," said Dan Sincavage, COO at Tenfold. "As an Evolve IP customer using Teams, Cisco VoIP, and CRM, Tenfold has seen first-hand the benefits this integrated experience brings to our own operations and we look forward to delivering those same benefits to joint clients."

Why Clients Choose Evolve IP



Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center – all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.

