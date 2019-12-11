Evolve IP Completes Flex Certification for WebEx Calling and Meetings Solutions

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of unified, Purpose-Built® cloud solutions, today announced that it has been certified to deliver Cisco WebEx Calling and Meetings under the Cisco Collaboration Flex program. Leveraging the Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan, Evolve IP clients can purchase Cisco's meeting, collaboration, voice-calling, and Cisco MPP business phones in the way that makes the most sense for their business. Businesses can mix and match Cisco and Evolve IP solutions to tailor their deployment and move solutions to the cloud at their own pace.

Evolve IP's offering under the Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan includes:

Full unified communications services including rich meetings, messaging, and calling capabilities.

Enhanced team collaboration with Cisco WebEx Teams integrated into the calling option.

Cisco's next generation 6800, 7800, and 8800 series open SIP Multi-Platform Phones (MPP), providing handset users with the latest features and crystal-clear audio and video calling.

Purchasing bundles of collaboration applications, devices, and network services in one easy-to-order package.

In addition to the Flex program, Evolve IP continues to leverage its deep experience with Cisco technologies to provide clients with a variety of infrastructure and security solutions as well as additional cloud services including the Evolve Contact Suite, which was recently noted for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America.

"Evolve IP has a long-standing relationship with Cisco and we're excited to be approved to deliver the WebEx Calling and Meetings options under the Cisco Flex Program," said Hank Stringer, SVP of White Label at Evolve IP. "This new certification expands Evolve IP's capabilities with Cisco and allows their sales teams and end users to benefit from Evolve IP's decades of experience delivering the Cisco / Broadsoft cloud solution."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP delivers integrated cloud solutions that make employees more productive, more mobile, more secure and less reliant on IT resources. Today, more than 1,900 enterprises and over 475,000 users around the globe rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud™ solution for analyst-acclaimed unified collaboration, workspaces and contact center cloud services.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Evolve IP delivers integrated cloud solutions that make users more productive, more mobile, more secure and less reliant on IT resources. Our Purpose-Built® solutions are tailored precisely for your digital workforce; unifying and simplifying their user experience for collaboration, workspaces and contact centers. Leveraging blue-chip technology partners like Cisco, Microsoft, VMware and Citrix, plus our own intellectual property, Evolve IP has designed analyst-acclaimed solutions that have been deployed to thousands of clients around the globe; including some of the world's most well-known brands. We are fully invested in establishing long-term relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses keeping services with us long-term, and deploying new solutions with us as they need them. Our investment in successful client outcomes results in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings.

