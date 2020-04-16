Evolve IP Delivers Telemedicine Solutions for Collaboration, Voice Communications, Contact Centers and Mobile Desktops

WAYNE, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of remote working cloud solutions, today announced that it is prioritizing the deployment of its telemedicine solutions for collaboration, communications as well as mobile desktop and EHR and EMR application access for healthcare providers dealing with COVID-19 conditions. Services can be deployed in as little as 48 hours allowing organizations to take advantage of telehealth technologies to improve patient outcomes and safety conditions for healthcare workers.

Services available for expedited deployment include:

Collaboration – Evolve IP can deploy Microsoft Teams with Office 365 to enable one-to-one or group video conferencing, secure messaging, coordinating patient care, file sharing including Electronic Health Records (EHR) and more.

– Evolve IP can deploy Microsoft Teams with Office 365 to enable one-to-one or group video conferencing, secure messaging, coordinating patient care, file sharing including Electronic Health Records (EHR) and more. Voice with Unified Communications – Integrated with Microsoft Teams or as a stand-alone solution, Evolve IP can quickly deploy a voice communications system that enables healthcare workers to turn internet-connected devices such as mobile phones and iPads into fully-integrated unified communications devices with softphones.

– Integrated with Microsoft Teams or as a stand-alone solution, Evolve IP can quickly deploy a voice communications system that enables healthcare workers to turn internet-connected devices such as mobile phones and iPads into fully-integrated unified communications devices with softphones. Mobile Desktops & Application Access – For organizations that need to deliver mobile access to EHR and EMR applications like Epic, NextGen, Allscripts, and Centricity, as well as reduce the number of room-to-room password logins, Evolve IP's Workspaces turns any device healthcare workers are using into mobile desktops.

"Following the Covid-19 global pandemic outbreak we had to quickly enable our workforce to be able to work from home. We have over 300 branch locations throughout the nation, with over ~3000 employees and had to ensure the 'shelter-in-place' orders, made by state or counties, were being adhered to," said Xavier Coto, VP of IT Infrastructure for Apria Healthcare. "A telehealth solution that was easy to deploy and also secure and reliable was critical. Evolve IP's solution with remote office capabilities was easy to install and very user-friendly. They were able to get the solution to us quickly and provided valuable user-based educational tools to make the roll-out seamless with little to no issues. We were fortunate to have this solution available to us and happy with the support Evolve IP has given us thru these unprecedented times."

"We're very pleased to have been able to support Apria Healthcare during the coronavirus outbreak with telehealth solutions that are enabling their employees to safely work from home," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer for Evolve IP. "Evolve IP's solutions, which have been 3rd-party audited for both HIPAA and HITRUST, enable organizations like Apria to ensure that their compliance posture is maintained while quickly deploying solutions that can improve patient outcomes and improve the safety conditions for healthcare workers."

Evolve IP has deployed its analyst-acclaimed solutions for tens of thousands of healthcare workers and into hundreds of organizations that support healthcare systems. Leveraging proven technologies from Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix and VMware, Evolve IP can integrate these technologies to deliver a sustainable telehealth strategy that allows employees to Work Anywhere™, making them safer and keeping patient information secure.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.

Our Purpose-Built® cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.

We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud™. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.

