Evolve IP Enhances Its Microsoft Teams and Cisco Voice Direct Routing Platform

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, and a Microsoft Gold partner, today announced that it has integrated SMS business messaging and voice recording with AI speech analytics into its Microsoft Teams direct routing platform. The features further enhance the company's leading Teams and Cisco voice communications platform, a solution that also includes an integrated omnichannel contact center, the ability to maximize a business's current investment in SIP phones for both Teams and non-Teams users, and advanced reporting and user management.

"Microsoft Teams adoption has been astounding as employers and employees have shifted to a work anywhere mentality and selected Microsoft productivity software to keep their businesses running," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology Officer of Evolve IP. "Evolve IP's enhanced direct routing platform for Microsoft Teams with Cisco VoIP allows employees to work wherever and whenever they want, providing seamless functionality on every device, a proven history of 99.999 percent reliability, and superior voice quality."

Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. said, "The Evolve IP and Teams integration helps ensure employees are equipped with the right tools to collaborate with colleagues across the enterprise while benefitting from essential communications capabilities to deliver consistent service."

Major enhancements to the Evolve IP Teams platform include:



Business messaging – Integrates business SMS texting from an employees direct inward dial (DID) phone number; text messages can be sent and received natively in Teams or via a web browser on any device.

– Integrates business SMS texting from an employees direct inward dial (DID) phone number; text messages can be sent and received natively in Teams or via a web browser on any device. AI speech analytics and call recording – Provides business intelligence that analyzes call sentiment, produces interactive call transcriptions, and delivers automated notifications from keyword triggers via Teams and email.

– Provides business intelligence that analyzes call sentiment, produces interactive call transcriptions, and delivers automated notifications from keyword triggers via Teams and email. Integrated Omnichannel Contact Center – agents and managers can deliver a world-class customer experience while gaining the productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams and collaborating with the rest of their business colleagues.

agents and managers can deliver a world-class customer experience while gaining the productivity benefits of Microsoft Teams and collaborating with the rest of their business colleagues. Hardware continuity – Evolve Teams with Cisco voice works on current SIP phones so businesses can leverage previous investments.

– Evolve Teams with Cisco voice works on current SIP phones so businesses can leverage previous investments. Sophisticated management and reporting – Simplifies user provisioning, delivers usage reports, and provides advanced voice quality dashboards.



Evolve IP's unique platform uses Teams direct routing and Cisco VoIP communications, enabling seamless Teams collaboration with advanced voices services, including forwarding calls off network, crystal-clear voice quality, and a proven history of 99.999 percent reliability. The combination provides all of the features that employers need to take advantage of Teams, while delivering business continuity—ultimately making their business and employees more productive, mobile, and secure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n_FERPcXHc



Below are key benefits of Evolve IP's Teams and Cisco voice communications service:

Platform-Level Solution - Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice is a platform-level solution ensuring users can fully benefit from the features of both Teams and Cisco voice. The solution not only improves reliability, it also alleviates the risks associated with relying on untested 3 rd parties and unplanned updates made to browsers.

- Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice is a platform-level solution ensuring users can fully benefit from the features of both Teams and Cisco voice. The solution not only improves reliability, it also alleviates the risks associated with relying on untested 3 parties and unplanned updates made to browsers. Work Anywhere – With Evolve IP, businesses can continue to run as they are today. All of the call control functions and advanced features businesses need, such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients, and more are fully enabled.

With Evolve IP, businesses can continue to run as they are today. All of the call control functions and advanced features businesses need, such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients, and more are fully enabled. Gain availability and business continuity – Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a businesses' Teams solution or network go down, or should employees need to work remotely for an extended period of time, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are.

– Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a businesses' Teams solution or network go down, or should employees need to work remotely for an extended period of time, calls can be configured and delivered wherever employees are. Flexible, Purpose-Built® deployments – Evolve Teams solutions are tailored for businesses including designing, deploying, and supporting environments that have both Teams and non-Teams users. All partners receive a dedicated project management team with Microsoft and Cisco voice expertise.

Why clients choose Evolve IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a "work anywhere" mindset that allows employees to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to in ways that fit their lifestyles, while making their company's IT more secure and dependable, and much easier to manage.

