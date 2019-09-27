Evolve IP® Europe and Evolve IP United Kingdom Exceed 125,000 IP Phone System, Unified Communications and Contact Center Users

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced that its EU and UK divisions have exceeded 125,000 users of its analyst-acclaimed IP phone system, contact center and collaboration services. The broad-based expansion is the result of the organization's network of private label and agent channels, as well as direct organic sales in market. The company is experiencing growth in key verticals such as hospitality, automotive and retail and includes users from global brands like Nike, Ford and ModusLink.

The rapid adoption of Evolve IP's services in the EMEA comes as the company and its partners deploy award-winning cloud communications solutions including:

Business Collaboration – with features including group chat, screen sharing, video calling, file sharing and a fully-featured, integrated mobile application.

– with features including group chat, screen sharing, video calling, file sharing and a fully-featured, integrated mobile application. Omni-channel – with the ability to handle social, chat, email and voice queues along with features like callback and advanced routing.

– with the ability to handle social, chat, email and voice queues along with features like callback and advanced routing. Web-based Provisioning via OSSmosis® – Evolve IP clients can easily provision and modify users and numbers in just seconds; on their own.

"Adoption of cloud communications in the UK is growing rapidly and Evolve IP, with the support of our private label partners, is positioned incredibly well to take advantage of these emerging opportunities," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director of Evolve IP UK. "Today we are the number one provider of cloud-based communications solutions for the hospitality market in the world and are seeing a dramatic rise in interest from automotive, healthcare and financial institutions. We're incredibly appreciative of our partners as they help us enter new vertical markets."

"As legacy European phone systems and call centers are phased out due to old age and inadequate business features EU organizations are rapidly turning to the cloud. Evolve IP's ability to deliver unmatched reliability in the region, coupled with the introduction of leading collaboration services and innovative contact center features, is driving significant market interest," said Remco Spierings, Director of Sales and Marketing Evolve IP EU.

Evolve IP's proprietary intellectual property, delivered via the Evolve IP OneCloud™, makes the company the world's leading provider of fully integrated cloud communications, computing and identity management services. Evolve IP's innovative solutions include contact centers, IP phone systems, unified communications and workstream collaboration, identity management, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, and IaaS, and are used by over 475,000 users around the world. Services and features vary by region.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Your business is unique, and the way the organization purchases, deploys and consumes IT reflects that individuality. To take advantage of the features and benefits of today's cloud services you need a partner with proven flexibility; an organization built on standards, with a blue-chip backbone, and intellectual property that allows the services and features you need to be integrated and deployed exactly the way you want. Evolve IP has delivered cloud services for over thousands of organizations around the globe just the way their business needs and uses them. With a suite of integrated solutions including cloud communications and collaboration, identity and access management and cloud computing solutions we architect unique solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloudTM lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies businesses already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on businesses deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and the outcome of that dedication is the industry's highest verified client satisfaction. Unified Communications, Contact Center, Disaster Recovery, Virtual Desktops, Identity Authentication and Infrastructure … Cloud as a Strategy.

