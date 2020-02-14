Evolve IP Integrates Microsoft Teams with Cisco Voice Communications; Enhances Microsoft Teams Phone Systems and Ensures Business Continuity

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Purpose-Built® cloud solutions, today announced that it has released Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice, a platform-level integration for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing with Cisco voice communications. The solution allows businesses to take full advantage of their Office 365 and Microsoft Teams collaboration capabilities while delivering the communications features, availability, and voice quality needed by enterprise and midmarket businesses. Microsoft and Evolve IP, a Microsoft Gold Partner, will be demonstrating Evolve Teams with Enterprise Voice and reviewing the solution's capabilities during the Channel Partners show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 10th at 11am and 1pm PT at the Venetian Hotel and Casino.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Microsoft enables businesses to integrate a Teams phone and communications system via direct routing and Evolve Teams enhances the solution by integrating Teams with the Cisco Broadsoft platform. Evolve IP's direct routing solution delivers all of the features needed by businesses to take full advantage of Microsoft Teams, while supporting the needs of non-Teams users and contact centers; ultimately making employees more productive, mobile and secure.

HOW DOES IT BENEFIT BUSINESSES?

Flexible, Purpose-Built™, Deployments – Evolve IP tailors Evolve Teams for businesses including designing, deploying and supporting solutions that have both Teams and non-Teams users. All clients also have a dedicated project management team with Microsoft and Cisco voice expertise.

Businesses can continue to run as they are today – all of the features businesses need such as multi-level auto-attendants, advanced hunt groups, call recording (both for Teams and non-Teams users), overhead paging, receptionist clients and more are fully enabled.

Standards-based, widely deployed platforms – Leveraging Microsoft and Cisco, business owners and IT staffs can be certain that their collaboration solution is future proof.

Leveraging Microsoft and Cisco, business owners and IT staffs can be certain that their collaboration solution is future proof. Enjoy crystal-clear voice services – Evolve IP's advanced network of leading carriers and 100+ PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability.

– Evolve IP's advanced network of leading carriers and 100+ PSTN routes deliver unparalleled voice quality and reliability. Gain availability and business continuity – Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a businesses' Teams solution or network go down all voice calls are still delivered.

– Using Cisco, the world's largest cloud communications software provider, should a businesses' Teams solution or network go down all voice calls are still delivered. Deploy a world-class contact center – Evolve Teams can be integrated with Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center service with all of the features needed to deliver a 'Wow!' customer experience including IVR, queue callback, surveys, CRM integrations, wallboards and more.

– Evolve Teams can be integrated with Evolve IP's analyst-acclaimed contact center service with all of the features needed to deliver a 'Wow!' customer experience including IVR, queue callback, surveys, CRM integrations, wallboards and more. Secure Access for local and remote workers – Evolve Teams is delivered with Single-Sign-On (SSO), Multi-factor authentication (MFA) from Evolve IP's Clearlogin portal.

Evolve Teams is delivered with Single-Sign-On (SSO), Multi-factor authentication (MFA) from Evolve IP's Clearlogin portal. Always have the latest features – Evolve IP's proprietary IP enables us to continuously add unique applications and features that no other provider can deliver.

Evolve IP's proprietary IP enables us to continuously add unique applications and features that no other provider can deliver. We're there when you need us – Evolve IP provides 24x7x365 US-based support

"Over the last few years, the way we communicate in our personal lives has surpassed the capabilities of our work technologies. Employees want to collaborate as a team and one-to-one unified communications solutions are simply not sufficient," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer of Evolve IP. "Because of this, the overwhelming number of conversations we are having today with midmarket and enterprise businesses are focused on integrating collaboration with enterprise phone systems."

Kinka continued, "Microsoft and Cisco are poised to take the overwhelming lion's share of the collaboration business and Evolve IP has been partnered with both of these firms for over a decade, with deep expertise in their solutions. Those relationships and skills make us uniquely capable of helping businesses take full advantage of this natively integrated, enterprise-quality collaboration solution."

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

At Evolve IP we Make Work Better™. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.

Our Purpose-Built® cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.

We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud™. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.

