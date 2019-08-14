Evolve IP® Named For Seventh Time to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, The Cloud Strategy Company™, today announced its inclusion on Inc. Magazine's 2019 Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time since 2012. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing, most-successful private businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"Being listed in the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time since 2012 is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible testament to the dedication, skill and passion of our associates around the world. We would like to thank each and every one of them, along with our channel partners and clients, for their contribution to our continued success," said Evolve IP's Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, Guy Fardone.

Fardone continued, "As much as we are thrilled with our past results we're already moving forward with new and expanded solutions to continue growing Evolve IP. Cloud-based business collaboration and customer experience / contact center solutions are in incredibly high demand. Our intellectual property, coupled with Cisco and Microsoft's industry-leading technologies, enable us to continue leading the way forward for midsized and enterprise businesses and we're excited for the opportunities ahead of us."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Evolve IP's proprietary intellectual property, delivered via the Evolve IP OneCloud™, makes the company the world's leading provider of fully integrated cloud communications, computing and identity management services. Evolve IP's innovative solutions include contact centers, IP phone systems, unified communications and workstream collaboration, identity management, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, and IaaS, and are used by over 475,000 users around the world.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The Cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for cloud computing, cloud communications and identity and access management; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloudTM lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies businesses already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on businesses deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and the outcome of that dedication is the industry's highest verified client satisfaction. Unified Communications, Contact Center, Disaster Recovery, Virtual Desktops, Identity Authentication and Infrastructure … Cloud as a Strategy.

