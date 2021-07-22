Evolve IP Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service for Third Consecutive Year

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has been included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service (DaaS). This recognition marks Evolve IP's third consecutive appearance in the Market Guide. The Market Guide, which recognized 14 DaaS providers around the world, provides deeper insights into the current state and future direction of the DaaS market.



According to Gartner, "The rapid increase in remote and hybrid work, as well as the need for business continuity, has made desktop as a service a major priority for organizations." The Guide also states that "Desktop as a Service market revenue grew by 98% in 2020 compared to 2019, and it is forecast to grow by 68% in 2021 as I&O leaders enable use cases including secure home working." Gartner also finds, "the market attention has increasingly focused on Microsoft Azure-hosted DaaS solutions due to proximity with Microsoft 365 data and license requirements."



Evolve IP provides enterprises with a virtual desktop, including Microsoft Azure-hosted DaaS, that is optimized to align with individual user requirements. Deployed on Evolve IP's private cloud or Azure public cloud, and bundled with performance monitoring, patching, disaster recovery, and expert image optimization, Evolve IP's DaaS solution takes the complexity and guesswork out of deploying DaaS for businesses of all sizes.



"The 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service notes the rise in DaaS usage along with increasing focus on Microsoft Azure-hosted DaaS solutions," said Evolve IP's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Scott Kinka. "We feel, this is a direct validation of our market strategy and is in line with the increase in adoption of our DaaS solution."



In addition to a robust DaaS solution, companies are also looking for a singular, integrated way to provide advanced collaboration, telephony, and contact center features to their remote workforce. "Evolve IP not only understands how to make DaaS work for businesses but as a Microsoft and Cisco Collaboration partner, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses integrate Real-Time Audio and Video into their DaaS environments. Additionally, our ability to deliver native Microsoft Teams integration and enterprise-grade PBX features enables employees to increase productivity and work anywhere," said Scott Kinka.



Click here to learn more about Evolve IP's DaaS solution.



Disclaimer: * Gartner, Market Guide for Desktop as a Service, Stuart Downes, Mark Margevicius, Tony Harvey, Brandon Medford, Eri Hariu, 29 June 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Evolve IP

Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center – all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12877236



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Evolve IP

Related Links

http://www.evolveip.net/

