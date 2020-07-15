Evolve IP Releases RECAP - AI Driven Speech Analytics And Voice Recording Platform For Microsoft Teams, Unified Communications and Contact Center

WAYNE, Pa., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it has released Evolve RECAP for Microsoft Teams, the Evolve Contact Suite, and Cisco unified communications. RECAP is a voice recording, transcription, and speech analytics platform with AI-driven natural language processing. RECAP helps businesses communicate better, and operate more securely, by enabling voice recording for every part of an organization. It provides business intelligence that analyzes call sentiment, produces interactive call transcriptions, and delivers automated notifications from keyword triggers via Microsoft Teams and email.

Common Use Cases for RECAP Include:

- Customer Experience – RECAP enables contact center and support leaders to quickly identify and respond to client issues, train new employees, and document customer calls.

- Sales Coaching and Funnel Development – Sales leaders can use RECAP to review client calls with personnel; improving sales effectiveness as well as identifying potential opportunities for further engagement.

- Human Resources – HR can now easily record and share interviews to speed hiring cycles as well as document onboarding and termination conversations.

- Telemedicine – Healthcare organizations that provide remote consultations can now document patient engagements as well as share calls and transcriptions securely.

- Compliance – for businesses that require encrypted call recording, RECAP ensures that their PCI-DSS, HIPAA / HITRUST, and SOC2 compliance will be maintained.

Key Recap Features:

Interactive Transcripts – RECAP files integrate voice and written copy. Every word in a transcription can be clicked to playback, annotate, and share. Easily convert text transcriptions to Word or PDF formats.



Natural Language Processing – RECAP identifies key moments during a call, such as identifying when a customer sounds frustrated. Important moments can be flagged for quick access and review.

Search and Discover – RECAP enables users to search and skip to keywords across conversations, expediting and simplifying the review process.



AI-Driven Actions - Trigger Teams messages, email, or other alerts using our AI-powered notification system.

"RECAP changes how businesses use call recording by extending its benefits beyond the contact center and into every part of an organization. As it is integrated directly into collaboration and communications platforms like Microsoft Teams, RECAP can be easily leveraged by all employees," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology Officer of Evolve IP. "Every company can use more training and coaching and can work on improving client experience. And, in today's environment, businesses also need to protect themselves by documenting internal and external communications. RECAP provides all of these capabilities, and the AI and natural language processing make it fast and easy to review just the right moments in a conversation."

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

Businesses can Work Anywhere™ with Evolve IP. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable, and much easier to manage.

