Evolve Media Announces RealityTea Relaunch: New Look, Same Tea

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most influential internet brands since 1999, has announced the debut of the all-new RealityTea.

RealityTea Redesign Brings Renewed Focus To News And Recaps

The all-new RealityTea redesign blends the familiarity of the former site's color palette with a refreshed, minimalistic look.

The design refocus brings what the audience consumes most to the forefront of the homepage experience: news, recaps, and all the information related to their favorite shows.

"This redesign was done with the audience in mind first," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC. "We've created unique ways for the community to show that they're fans of RealityTea and also introduced new ways for fans of individual series to learn more about the shows they love."

Redesign Also Debuts Reality TV Show Section, Fan Merch, And More

The website and homepage layout has been updated for ease of navigation and greater search functionality on desktop and particularly mobile, so users can access a wealth of valuable information with just a touch.

Along with news and recaps, other key sections of the all-new RealityTea design include a merch store and the foundation for a growing reality television show database.

"This is the beginning of many exciting things to come for the site," said Marenah Dobin, Managing Editor for RealityTea. "We hope that you enjoy the new look as much as we do. Yes, our layout has changed, but there's no need to worry because we will still serve up the same great tea, of course."

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1999. As a pioneer in web publishing, Evolve Media owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC's partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About RealityTea

RealityTea provides devoted reality TV fans with a daily cup of news, gossip, photos, and episode recaps focused on their favorite reality TV shows, cast members, and more – all with a unique touch of sharp-tongued wit and humor.

SOURCE Evolve Media LLC

Related Links

http://www.evolvemediallc.com

