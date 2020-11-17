eVolve MEP and ENGworks Global Announce Partnership to Develop MEP Industry Content Standard

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP and ENGworks Global have announced their partnership to develop a new mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) industry content standard, which will improve data interoperability for MEP subcontractors, building product manufacturers (BPMs) and technology providers. Both organizations work closely with MEP subcontractors to improve the productivity of the building information modeling (BIM) process and deliverables.

A common challenge for the MEP industry has been the lack of content standardization. As a result, MEP contractors have had to develop content based on their own standards, while content service providers and BPMs deliver customized content which is rarely compatible with the contractor's data. This causes issues throughout the BIM process and with final project deliverables, causing errors and delays.

The partners are bringing together a combination of skill sets featuring Revit-based BIM software for MEP construction plus virtual design and construction (VDC) content creation for the MEP industry. Collaborating with leading global MEP BPMs, RFA and ITM interoperability standards will be developed to meet the specific needs of local project requirements around the world. This effort by industry partners exemplifies the notion that "one plus one can equal three."

eVolve MEP is a Preferred Partner of Autodesk, and Autodesk is supporting this joint effort. Through this alliance, ENGworks Global and eVolve MEP will seek participation from MEP companies and manufacturers to drive the MEP industry forward, while ensuring global standards are developed and rolled out expeditiously for maximum acceptance and rollout success.

The partners urge attendees of Autodesk University to make suggestions and get involved in the effort. To learn more or to join the alliance, contact: [email protected] or [email protected].



About eVolve MEP

eVolve MEP is MEP construction software that is revolutionizing the prefabrication workflow for MEP contractors who seek true collaborative BIM processes. The eVolve MEP SaaS solution is designed to provide familiarity for traditional AutoCAD users, while offering enhanced Revit-based results. Through Revit-based collaborative efforts, problems can be identified and solved faster and, in some cases, solved before they happen. eVolve MEP offers three focused applications, eVolve Mechanical, eVolve Electrical and eVolve Origin. www.evolvemep.com

About ENGworks Global

For three decades, ENGworks Global has been a technology leader continuously developing new processes and services to drive productivity for the AEC/O Community in their BIM and VDC workflows. The ENGworks Global mission is to help AEC/O professionals design and build better projects by reducing risks, saving cost, by combining cutting edge technology with their deep knowledge of the building lifecycle to create BIM technologies that impact construction productivity as well as building performance for Owners. Through its extensive expertise delivering technology and real-time building automation solutions with major players in Data Centers, Health Care, Hospitality and Government, ENGworks Global has become the technology and service provider of choice for the AEC/O and BPM community.

