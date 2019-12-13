Evolve Physical Therapy Set to Co-Host Parkinson's Disease Community Awareness Symposium

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation, a prestigious physical therapy clinic network in Brooklyn, recently announced it will co-host a free interactive community awareness symposium for people living with Parkinson's Disease, Dec. 19th, 2019 at the Sephardic Center in Brooklyn, NY. This exclusive event will focus on education, connection, motivation, and action for those living with this debilitating disease.

The symposium will consist of a complimentary light Kosher buffet dinner, multiple speaker presentations about recent breakthroughs with PD, symptoms, new treatments, general community PD education, Q&A's, and an exciting demonstration of the Rock Steady Boxing program with movement and voice training sessions.

Featured Speakers-

Dr. Michael Pourfar , Movement Disorder Specialist

, Movement Disorder Specialist Dr. Alon Mogilner , Neurosurgeon and Director of Neuromodulation

, Neurosurgeon and Director of Neuromodulation Erica Adelman - LMSW, SIFI, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Program at NYP- Brooklyn Methodist Hospital;and program coordinator: APDA Information and Referral Center.

Organizers of Fired Up: Living Healthy with Parkinson's-

A collaboration between The Center for Health & Wellness: Ralph S. Gindi Foundation, Sparks of Life, RockSteady Boxing at Evolve Physical Therapy, Boston Scientific , American Parkinson's Disease Association , and New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Medical Center hosted at The Sephardic Community Center

Join the fun at 6:30 pm for an energetic Rock Steady Boxing Class followed by an educational presentation and open discussion about the latest Parkinson's therapies.

This is a free community outreach event to inform, share, and support those who are living with Parkinson's disease and are looking for new symptomatic treatment options. All interested parties should RSVP by Monday, December 16th. A light kosher buffet dinner will be served before the event at 6:30pm.

Event-

Fired Up: Living Healthy with Parkinson's

Venue:

The Sephardic Center

Date-Thurs., Dec. 16th, 2019

Time- 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM EST

RSVP by reserving general admission tickets online-

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fired-up-living-healthy-with-parkinsons-tickets-85137786411

Or contact Linda Eber at 718.954.3154, or email- Linda[at]scclive.org with your full name, phone number, and number of people in your group that are interested in attending this exclusive event.

For more information on Rock Steady Boxing Classes, visit: https://evolveny.com/rsb

Lou Ezrick

CEO, PT, MSPT

Evolve Physical Therapy

1-718-258-3300

info@evolveny.com

SOURCE Evolve Physical Therapy