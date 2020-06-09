evolve24 Recognized as a Growth Stage Company in AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Solutions

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- evolve24, a leading AI-powered, anticipatory intelligence firm , announces today that it has been recognized as a growth stage company in Forrester Research's latest report, "New Tech: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Solutions, Q2 2020".

The New Tech report is designed for market researchers and consumer intelligence professionals seeking to learn more about solutions that enable the onboarding and analysis of both external data (e.g., social, website, third-party data) and internal data (e.g., CRM, surveys) for the purposes of staying ahead of consumer trends. This involves a deep understanding people's perceptions, emotions and behavior. It requires the ability to predict what will consumers do (and not do) next. Forrester notes: "Your customers want what they want, when and where they want it. It's not enough to just keep up with them; you must also be out ahead."

"Our inclusion in Forrester's AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Solutions report is a demonstration of evolve24's commitment to providing best-in-class anticipatory solutions to the consumer intelligence market. Our passion is to get to the heart of data to help our customers make accurate and informed decisions about their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace they need," said Dennis Hummel, Chief Executive Officer, evolve24.

Of the 26 providers in the report, evolve24 is featured as a hybrid platform and service provider offering a cloud-based solution that uses high levels of supervised machine learning to work at speed and scale for anticipatory insights for decision making. evolve24 has a footprint in North America, Latin America, and Europe with a customer base and expertise in financial services, automotive, pharmaceuticals, energy, consumer technology and consumer packaged goods.

About evolve24

evolve24 is a global leader in anticipatory intelligence. Our AI and data science techniques detect consumer perceptions and emotions to predict future behaviors. We help those with the power to shape the future make the right decisions. Because the right decisions can drive growth opportunities, minimize risks and increase trust in an ever-changing, consumer-empowered environment. Contact us at [email protected] or follow us @evolve24.

