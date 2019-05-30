Evolved Packet Core Revenues Up Only 1 Percent Y/Y in 1Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Evolved Packet Core (EPC) revenues were up only one percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 1Q 2019. Huawei, Nokia and ZTE gained market share during the quarter.

"EPC revenues grew a disappointing 1 percent Y/Y for 1Q 2019 after a surprising increase of 19 percent Y/Y in 4Q 2018," said Dave Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "However, looking at the trailing four quarters, EPC has grown 7 percent Y/Y to address subscriber and data growth, as well as to prepare the network for 5G traffic. To date, all commercial 5G networks depend on EPC, and vendors are competing for these upgrades in the hopes of winning the 5G Core," continued Bolan.

"5G Standalone networks are expected to appear in 2020 with 5G Core revenues starting in the first quarter, most likely in the Asia Pacific region. These 5G Core networks will address network slicing and multi-access edge computing," added Bolan.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Wireless Packet Core quarterly report include:

Huawei, Nokia and ZTE gained market share during the quarter. As a result, vendor rankings for the quarter were: Huawei at number one followed by Ericsson, Cisco, Nokia, and ZTE.

Asia Pacific accounted for over one-third of the revenues for EPC in the quarter.

