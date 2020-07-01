Evolving Solutions and Keyva Named Red Hat Apex Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions and its affiliated company, Keyva, jointly announced today that they have been named as a Red Hat Apex Partner in North America. As part of Red Hat's partner ecosystem, Evolving Solutions and Keyva have shown that they have deep expertise in emerging technologies and hybrid cloud infrastructure platforms. Red Hat Apex Partners have made investments in Red Hat's portfolio of application development, delivery, and integration resources, and bring industry expertise to Red Hat regulated industries. They are well-trained and very committed to working with Red Hat on business opportunities.

An invitation-only program, Red Hat Apex Partners are able to support implementations of Red Hat's emerging technologies including Red Hat OpenShift , Red Hat Ansible Automation , Red Hat OpenStack Platform , Red Hat Middleware , Red Hat CloudForms , Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage , Red Hat Ceph Storage, and Red Hat Gluster Storage , to position customers for success. Partners such as Evolving Solutions and Keyva offer the technical expertise and working practices to deliver a high degree of client satisfaction across a range of deployment scenarios and projects.

Evolving Solutions and Keyva develop and support certified integrations between Red Hat emerging technologies such as OpenShift and Ansible and other leading technologies such as ServiceNow. End to end automation and integration is at the core of how the companies help clients drive business value and technical capabilities from their technology investments. "Our family of companies have a deep level of expertise in the Red Hat solutions and the broader technology marketplace," says Jaime Gmach, President/CEO of Evolving Solutions and Keyva. "As highly skilled integrators, this collaboration allows us to offer clients greater benefit and deliver value to their organizations."

According to Ernest Jones, Vice President of North American Partner Sales at Red Hat, "Red Hat's partner ecosystem is a vital component in delivering powerful, flexible, and open solutions to global enterprises. We're pleased to have Evolving Solutions and Keyva as Apex Partners and look forward to delivering open innovation to our joint clients with them."

"The Apex partnership signifies Red Hat's acknowledgment of Evolving Solutions' and Keyva's investment and success in delivering value for our clients using the Red Hat portfolio. As one of a small group of Apex partners in North America, we are well positioned to help our clients succeed with their digital transformation utilizing best of breed technologies such as Ansible Tower and OpenShift," states Gmach.

About Evolving Solutions

Evolving Solutions is a technology solutions provider that helps clients modernize and automate their mission-critical infrastructure to support digital transformation. Our business is client-centric, providing consulting and delivering technical solutions to enable modern operations in the hybrid cloud.

Evolving Solutions has deep partner relationships with IBM, HPE, Cisco, AppDynamics, Dynatrace, NetApp, Nutanix, Azure, Red Hat, AWS and over 70 other vendors that help us deliver exceptional results to service our clients' technology needs. Learn more at www.evolvingsol.com .

About Keyva

Keyva is a consulting firm focused on delivering innovative technology solutions. Keyva simplifies IT to free up time and allow businesses to focus on their core offering and on client value. Keyva consultants help enterprises automate multi-clouds, multi-vendors, processes, applications and infrastructure within their environment, while leading transformation initiatives to allow companies to take the next step on their business journey. Learn more at www.keyvatech.com .

