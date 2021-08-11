Evolving Solutions Announces Leadership Changes

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolving Solutions, a leading hybrid cloud and infrastructure services provider, has named Bo Gebbie as company president effective today. Founder Jaime Gmach will retain his role as chief executive officer. The pair will work in tandem to lead the company and meet clients' hybrid cloud needs.

"There is no doubt in my mind that splitting the roles of president and chief executive officer is the right thing for the company now and into the future," Gmach said. "Bo brings the right skills and attributes to the table to lead Evolving Solutions forward for the next 25 years. It is not just his leadership skills and style, but also that he embodies the spirit and culture of the company."

As president, Gebbie will handle the day-to-day operations of the company. Gmach will focus on company vision, strategy and innovation, as well as overall business growth.

The two are already closely aligned and together can further accelerate the growth and transformation of the company, to the benefit of employees, clients, and strategic partners. "Jaime and I are in sync on pretty much everything that we do, but nothing is more important to either of us than our core values," Gebbie said. "As a company, our core values are do the right thing, be a team player and be humbly confident. And at the end of the day, we ask all of our team members to live by those values."

Gebbie joined Evolving Solutions in 2017 as vice president of sales, services and marketing. In that role, he has led the effort of core infrastructure offerings and practice areas coming together in front of clients as one team. Outside of the office, Gebbie serves on several nonprofit boards.

Since founding Evolving Solutions in 1996, Gmach has served as president and chief executive officer. Gmach has led multiple philanthropic initiatives in which the company has provided technology, financial and labor support to charitable organizations throughout the region.

