ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evon M. Spangler is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Managing Partner at Spangler and de Stefano, PLLP.

Spangler and de Stefano, PLLP is a globally serving entity for legal issues in Minnesota focusing its practice in business law, estate planning, and appeals. Dedicated to providing their clients with the quality legal services that they deserve, the law firm lends a compassionate approach when tending to the needs of their clients. With giving back to the community an integral part of their practice, the law firm strongly believes in enhancing the lives of others. Known for their zealous representation and implementing the latest strategies in an effort to better serve their clientele, the team at Spangler and de Stefano, PLLP have established themselves as trusted professionals in the legal profession.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Ms. Spangler attended Moorhead State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Sociology in 1995. Thereafter, Ms. Spangler would graduate from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota where she earned her Juris Doctorate cum laude in 1998.

Having participated in many pro bono and charitable activities, Ms. Spangler is currently involved with Domestic Abuse Legal Advocacy Center, PSC, and is Board Chair, Co-Founder, and a Volunteer Attorney since 2016. An elite scholar and international speaker, Ms. Spangler has authored several published works, including "The Role of Victimization versus Survivorship for Victims of Domestic Abuse: How to Use Personal and Community Resources to Move from Victimization to Survivorship," The International Journal of Sustainability in Economic, Social, and Cultural Context, Volume 11, Issue 4, December, 2015.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Ms. Spangler was the named as Top Attorney of North America for 2018-2019. When she is not working, Ms. Spangler enjoys reading, traveling, and spending quality time with her nieces and nephews.

For more information, please visit http://spangleranddestefano.com

