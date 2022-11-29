Evoqua Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Industry-leading Expertise in Delivering High-quality Water and Wastewater Solutions

Evoqua distinguishes itself with its integrated sustainability approach and high value-add service-based business model, effectively serving customers with stringent water industry specifications.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the water technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Evoqua Water Technologies with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions that support its customers' complete water lifecycle needs. It leverages more than 100 years of continual innovation, an ever-expanding solutions portfolio, and market-leading industry expertise to deliver high-quality, reliable, and resilient water and wastewater solutions to municipal, industrial, and recreational customers worldwide. Evoqua treats approximately 100 billion gallons of water per day across more than 200,000 installations, serving more than 38,000 customers. The company operates in more than 150 locations in 9 countries.

2022 Global Water Technology Company of the Year Award

Evoqua connects deep-seated domain and operational knowledge with an extensive range of proprietary technologies, customer-centric service, and multiple channels to offer comprehensive, cost-effective, and proven treatment solutions. These offerings help customers reduce freshwater demand, achieve required water quality and enable regulatory and environmental compliance. To deliver these solutions, Evoqua adopts a channel-based, two-segment approach that streamlines its businesses to align with its customers' specific requirements and goals, simplifies customer interactions, enhances problem resolution, and generates exceptional value.

Fredrick Harry Royan, vice president for Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability and Circular Economy team, noted, "Evoqua capitalizes on the momentum of the energy transition with its anaerobic digestion offerings, which are a part of its broader water and circular economy value proposition. The company offers multiple anaerobic digestion technologies that are capable of recovering renewable energy from wastewater to meet the growing demand from the biofuel end markets."

Evoqua's technologies reduce wastewater flows, optimize water footprint, and enhance overall operational sustainability. As a result of long-term partnerships with leading universities and global research centers, Evoqua holds over 1,700 patents or pending patent applications, establishing its technology leadership in the global water technology space. It supports customers across key vertical end-markets that utilize and treat water as a critical part of their operations or production processes.

"The company leverages its unparalleled portfolio of proven advanced technologies, customer-centric service offerings, and market-led innovation approach to enable industrial customers to optimize performance and minimize discharge, assist municipalities in achieving their water quality targets, and support recreational facilities in creating safer environments," observed Sama Suwal, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research analyst. Evoqua remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the water technology space. With its strong overall performance, Evoqua earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the water technology industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

