EVOTEK Acquires Mystic River, Bringing Innovation, Relationships and Culture Together

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK (www.evotek.com), the nation's premier enabler of secure digital business, announced today, the company's first ever acquisition of Mystic River Consulting. The new entity, Mystic River Solutions, expands EVOTEK's services portfolio into Intelligent and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). EVOTEK's financial strength and market relevance has allowed the company to continuously innovate. The combined organization will extend national reach into the Northeast, with a collective 130 employees and combined revenues over $350 million.

Mystic River, founded by Brian Raposo, designs and deploys custom automations for customers, leveraging consulting excellence and deep expertise in highly scalable intelligent automation operations. Mystic River specializes in extending Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process, AI and Machine Learning into cohesive Intelligent Automation (IA) Frameworks, which bridge the gap between back office and front office functions. This enables customers to realize the full impact of a digital workforce by reaching beyond technology, into business process and workforce management.

"Robotic Process Automation is the next frontier to support the digital workforce movement," said Cesar Enciso, Founder and CEO of EVOTEK. "This acquisition is about much more than a purchase of brilliant ideas and technology. This is about the coming together of relationships and cultures. I have known Brian for nearly a decade and previously built a successful business together. He is the perfect addition to EVOTEK, as is the next-generation business he founded. This will be another differentiator for the company, further highlighting that the days of the box-pushing-VARs are over."

In September 2020, an integrated team of process automation professionals from KPMG's Digital Labor Center of Excellence moved as an intact Center of Excellence (COE) to Mystic River. The COE has deployed hundreds of bots at client sites and automated over a half million hours of manual processes across functions including Finance, HR, IT and Marketing. Mystic River will operate independently as an EVOTEK subsidiary and be led by Heather Maitre, Managing Director. As part of the acquisition, 25 employees will join the EVOTEK family. "EVOTEK's operational excellence and agility provide the infrastructure needed for Mystic River to support the large enterprise. Our organizations jointly value service excellence, customer purpose and taking care of our people. EVOTEK has an incredible culture and fabulous leadership," added Maitre.

"Intelligent automation is critical to effectively manage software-defined infrastructure, as it becomes an integral part of the expanding, hybrid enterprise. EVOTEK's expertise in cybersecurity and cloud provide the foundational confidence our customers need to trust a deep level of automation," said Jeff Klenner, President of EVOTEK.

Founded in 2014, EVOTEK is purpose built to assist enterprise customers with the changing IT landscape. EVOTEK is unique in its ability to support the hybrid space between traditional IT and a secure multi-cloud. EVOTEK's focus on automation has been key to assisting customers to drive down operational costs while adding capabilities. The company has experienced hypergrowth during its 6-years of existence, in both terms of employees and revenues.

"EVOTEK's track record of being a market disrupter will make for an exciting integration of our complimentary practices," said Raposo. "Joining forces with EVOTEK will create a different class of supplier, with a unique blend of advisory services, specialized consulting and technology providers. What a great time to be joining the top privately owned systems integrator in the country."

About EVOTEK

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in both data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Places to work in 2018 and 2020. For five years straight, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was named to The San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to work and recognized in CRN's Solution Provider 500 list, CRN's Next-Generation 250 list, CRN's Triple Crown and highlighted as CRN's Top 150 Growth Companies, holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

